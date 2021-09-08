$4.70 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings per share of $4.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.51. Celanese reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

