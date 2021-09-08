$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $44.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Impinj posted sales of $28.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

PI stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 2,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. Impinj has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,943 shares of company stock valued at $455,784. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

