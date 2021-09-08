4,800 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,962,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 471.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 312,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 256,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 205,343 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.86.

