$5.01 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report $5.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $367.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 368.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

