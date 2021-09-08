526 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 78,240 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $469.15 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $476.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.45.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

