5,284 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

TDY opened at $443.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

