$62.51 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to post $62.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $63.01 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $255.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $256.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $274.85 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $276.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,897. The stock has a market cap of $943.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

