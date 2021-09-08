7,300 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,380,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

