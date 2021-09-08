$8.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.27. Mettler-Toledo International posted earnings of $7.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

MTD traded up $28.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,607.89. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,889. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,494.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,323.38. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $926.88 and a 52-week high of $1,594.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

