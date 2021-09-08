89,900 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

