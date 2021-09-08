90,971 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

