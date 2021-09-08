$971.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $971.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.70 million and the lowest is $964.25 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,332. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

