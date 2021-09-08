A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Buys £147.16 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 26 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 566 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £147.16 ($192.27).

LON:BAG traded up GBX 2.68 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 560.68 ($7.33). 6,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,300. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 553.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £628.12 million and a PE ratio of 32.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

