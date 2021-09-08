Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:AADI opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.67. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

