AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 237,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,784. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

