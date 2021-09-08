ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41.

ABM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 490,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

