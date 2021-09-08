Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.22 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Absci stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Absci has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last 90 days.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

