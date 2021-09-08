accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $950.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 901 ($11.77), with a volume of 352106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 828 ($10.82).

ACSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

The stock has a market cap of £371.69 million and a P/E ratio of -15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 654.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 636.19.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

