Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

ACCD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,136. Accolade has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 920.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

