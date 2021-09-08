Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.74 and last traded at $34.78. 23,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 867,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

