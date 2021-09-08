Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $51.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.