Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries comprises about 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $85.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

