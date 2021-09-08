Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Head to Head Comparison

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.12 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 56.65 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advantage Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus price target of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

