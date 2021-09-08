Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 434.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of CDNA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.72 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $1,265,049.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares in the company, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

