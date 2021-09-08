Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,132 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 29.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ingredion by 15.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE INGR opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

