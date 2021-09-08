Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,257 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL stock opened at $160.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

