Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,172 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 136,736 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 201,793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 188,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

