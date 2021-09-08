Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 22,115 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

