Affinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,543 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 34,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

