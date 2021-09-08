Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 849.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 81,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.99. 88,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

