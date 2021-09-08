Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 87,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,254. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

