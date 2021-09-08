Affinity Wealth Management LLC Invests $27.11 Million in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,114,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 1.65% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 80,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,284. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.92. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

