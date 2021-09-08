Air Lease Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend payment by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Air Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

AL opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

