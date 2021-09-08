Akropolis Market Cap Tops $91.80 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $91.80 million and $25.54 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00150266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.00723248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

AKRO is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

