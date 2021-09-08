Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

AA stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.73. 5,684,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,147,289. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,578,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

