Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $168.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

ARE stock opened at $205.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

