Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 68,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

NYSE BABA opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.