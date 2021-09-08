Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

