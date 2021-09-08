Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $733.01

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $733.01 and last traded at $730.84, with a volume of 13198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $716.21.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

Get Align Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $667.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.