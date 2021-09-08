Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,106 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kelly Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $746.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

