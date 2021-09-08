Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Inhibrx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.17. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

