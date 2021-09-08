Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.54% of United Security Bancshares worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.84. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 22.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

