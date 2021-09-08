Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of FutureFuel worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 66.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FF stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.84.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

