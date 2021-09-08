Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,600 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Myers Industries by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Myers Industries by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYE opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

