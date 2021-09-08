Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.