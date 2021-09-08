Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $618.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE ALSN remained flat at $$37.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

