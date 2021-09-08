Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,688 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $447,450 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

