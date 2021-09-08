Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $18.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,866.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,684.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,399.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

