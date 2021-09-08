Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $538,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 192,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.