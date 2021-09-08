Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,987,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 886,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 188,953 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

